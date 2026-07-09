Juan Soto And Mets Take On Royals On July 9

Soto is hitting for a .295 BA, .410 OBP and .568 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .978, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. Soto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.

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