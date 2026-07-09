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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Take On Royals On July 9

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will take on the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +255 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .295 BA, .410 OBP and .568 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .978, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. Soto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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