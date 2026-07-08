Juan Soto And Mets Face Royals On July 8

Soto is hitting for a .299 BA, .410 OBP and .575 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .985, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. Soto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Royals.

Steven Cruz (2-2) starts for the Royals, his second of the season.

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