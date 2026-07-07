Juan Soto And Mets Face Royals On July 7

Soto is hitting for a .301 BA, .414 OBP and .570 SLG with a 12.3% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .984, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs. Soto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and three walks) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Seth Lugo (3-6) takes the mound for the Royals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.20 ERA in 96 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

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