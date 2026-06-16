Juan Soto And Mets Face Reds On June 16

Soto is hitting for a .290 BA, .389 OBP and .555 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .944, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.61 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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