Juan Soto And Mets Face Reds On June 15

Soto is hitting for a .293 BA, .387 OBP and .561 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .948, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with two RBIs) against the Braves.

Chase Burns makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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