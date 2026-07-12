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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Red Sox On July 12

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Soto has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .294 BA, .410 OBP and .570 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .980, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Soto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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