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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Face Red Sox On July 11

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will take on the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .297 BA, .412 OBP and .576 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 16.6% walk rate. His OPS is .989, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Soto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Eduardo Rivera will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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