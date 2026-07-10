Juan Soto And Mets Take On Red Sox On July 10

Soto is hitting for a .297 BA, .414 OBP and .579 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .993, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs. Soto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Royals.

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 10-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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