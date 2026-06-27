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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Take On Phillies On June 27

Juan Soto and the New York Mets will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .294 BA, .393 OBP and .557 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .950, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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