Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Phillies On June 20

Soto is hitting for a .300 BA, .398 OBP and .582 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .980, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his last game, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (8-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 16th start of the season. He has a 1.82 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.

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