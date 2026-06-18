Juan Soto And Mets Take On Phillies On June 18

Soto is hitting for a .297 BA, .393 OBP and .555 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .948, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Reds.

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (3-4) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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