Juan Soto And Mets Play Phillies On July 19

Soto is hitting for a .288 BA, .408 OBP and .555 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .963, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Soto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will look to Alan Rangel (0-2) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.