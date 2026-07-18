Juan Soto And Mets Take On Phillies On July 18

Soto is hitting for a .292 BA, .412 OBP and .563 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is .976, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Soto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1 for 1) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo gets the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

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