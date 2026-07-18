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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Take On Phillies On July 18

Juan Soto and the New York Mets will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Soto has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .292 BA, .412 OBP and .563 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is .976, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Soto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1 for 1) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo gets the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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