Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Phillies On July 16

Soto is hitting for a .290 BA, .405 OBP and .562 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .967, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Soto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 0 for 4 against the Red Sox.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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