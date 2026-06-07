Juan Soto And Mets Play Padres On June 7

Soto is hitting for a .280 BA, .365 OBP and .537 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .902, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez makes the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.