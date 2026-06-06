Juan Soto And Mets Play Padres On June 6

Soto is hitting for a .287 BA, .372 OBP and .550 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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