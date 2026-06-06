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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Play Padres On June 6

Juan Soto and the New York Mets will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .287 BA, .372 OBP and .550 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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