Juan Soto And Mets Play Padres On June 5

Soto is hitting for a .293 BA, .380 OBP and .563 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Michael King (4-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season.

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