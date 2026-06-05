Juan Soto And Mets Play Padres On June 5
Juan Soto and the New York Mets will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, June 5 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Soto has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Soto is hitting for a .293 BA, .380 OBP and .563 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Michael King (4-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.