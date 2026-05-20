Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On May 20

Soto is hitting for a .293 BA, .389 OBP and .512 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .901 and he has scored 19 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. Soto has recorded four steals on five attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.10 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

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