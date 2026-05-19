Juan Soto And Mets Play Nationals On May 19

Soto is hitting for a .286 BA, .386 OBP and .487 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 17 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Soto has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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