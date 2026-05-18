Juan Soto And Mets Take On Nationals On May 18

Soto is hitting for a .281 BA, .376 OBP and .491 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 16 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. Soto has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Jake Irvin (1-4 with a 5.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.