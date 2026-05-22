Juan Soto And Mets Take On Marlins On May 22

Soto is hitting for a .292 BA, .388 OBP and .546 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .934 and he has scored 21 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 20 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Eury Perez (2-6 with a 5.33 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.