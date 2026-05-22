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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Take On Marlins On May 22

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .292 BA, .388 OBP and .546 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .934 and he has scored 21 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 20 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Eury Perez (2-6 with a 5.33 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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