Juan Soto And Mets Face Mariners On June 3

Soto is hitting for a .296 BA, .385 OBP and .574 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .959 and he has scored 27 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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