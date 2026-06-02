Juan Soto And Mets Face Mariners On June 2

Soto is hitting for a .297 BA, .388 OBP and .582 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .970 and he has scored 27 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.69 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

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