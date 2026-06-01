Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Mariners On June 1

Soto is hitting for a .305 BA, .397 OBP and .597 SLG with a 14.4% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .994 and he has scored 27 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Marlins.

Emerson Hancock makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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