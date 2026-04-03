Juan Soto And Mets Take On Giants On April 3

Soto is hitting for a .333 BA, .394 OBP and .500 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .894 and he has scored three runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Giants.

The Giants will send Tyler Mahle (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.