Juan Soto And Mets Face Giants On April 2

Soto is hitting for a .346 BA, .414 OBP and .538 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .952 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs (20th in MLB). In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.

The Giants will look to Robbie Ray (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.