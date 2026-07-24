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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Take On Dodgers On July 24

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field, on Friday, July 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .283 BA, .404 OBP and .539 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .944, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs. Soto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Roki Sasaki (3-5 with a 4.98 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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