Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 9

Soto is hitting for a .282 BA, .374 OBP and .494 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 10 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly (1-3 with a 9.95 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.