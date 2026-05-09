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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 9

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Soto has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .282 BA, .374 OBP and .494 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 10 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly (1-3 with a 9.95 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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