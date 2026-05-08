Juan Soto And Mets Take On Diamondbacks On May 8

Soto is hitting for a .296 BA, .389 OBP and .519 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 10 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Ryne Nelson (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 6.61 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.