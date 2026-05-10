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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Face Diamondbacks On May 10

Juan Soto and the New York Mets will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .273 BA, .369 OBP and .477 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 10 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.50 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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