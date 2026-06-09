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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Take On Cardinals On June 9

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .275 BA, .366 OBP and .528 SLG with a 14.6% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .894, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Dustin May (3-6 with a 4.59 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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