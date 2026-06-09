Juan Soto And Mets Take On Cardinals On June 9

Soto is hitting for a .275 BA, .366 OBP and .528 SLG with a 14.6% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .894, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Dustin May (3-6 with a 4.59 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.

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