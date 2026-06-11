Juan Soto And Mets Take On Cardinals On June 11
Juan Soto and the New York Mets will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Soto is hitting for a .272 BA, .366 OBP and .516 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.
Hunter Dobbins (1-0) pitches for the Cardinals to make his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.