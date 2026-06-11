Juan Soto And Mets Take On Cardinals On June 11

Soto is hitting for a .272 BA, .366 OBP and .516 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins (1-0) pitches for the Cardinals to make his second start this season.

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