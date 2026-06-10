Juan Soto And Mets Face Cardinals On June 10

Soto is hitting for a .276 BA, .368 OBP and .525 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .893, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante (6-4) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

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