Juan Soto And Mets Play Brewers On July 22

Soto is hitting for a .283 BA, .404 OBP and .539 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .944, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs. Soto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson (3-1 with a 2.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.