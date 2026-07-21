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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Take On Brewers On July 21

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Soto has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .287 BA, .407 OBP and .547 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .954, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs. Soto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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