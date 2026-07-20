Juan Soto And Mets Play Brewers On July 20

Soto is hitting for a .290 BA, .409 OBP and .552 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .962, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs. Soto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Jacob Misiorowski makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 1.62 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

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