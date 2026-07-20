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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Play Brewers On July 20

Juan Soto and the New York Mets will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Monday, July 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Soto has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .290 BA, .409 OBP and .552 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .962, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs. Soto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Jacob Misiorowski makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 1.62 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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