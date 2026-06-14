Juan Soto And Mets Play Braves On June 14

Soto is hitting for a .287 BA, .378 OBP and .559 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

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