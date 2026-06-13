Juan Soto And Mets Take On Braves On June 13

Soto is hitting for a .283 BA, .376 OBP and .555 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Braves.

Martin Perez gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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