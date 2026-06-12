Juan Soto And Mets Take On Braves On June 12

Soto is hitting for a .277 BA, .369 OBP and .537 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Spencer Strider (4-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season.

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