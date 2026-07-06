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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Take On Braves On July 6

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Monday, July 6 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Soto has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .299 BA, .407 OBP and .559 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .966, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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