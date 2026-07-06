Juan Soto And Mets Take On Braves On July 6

Soto is hitting for a .299 BA, .407 OBP and .559 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .966, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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