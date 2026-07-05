Juan Soto And Mets Play Braves On July 5

Soto is hitting for a .296 BA, .404 OBP and .560 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .964, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Martin Perez (6-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.

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