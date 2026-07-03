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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Play Braves On July 3

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Friday, July 3 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Soto has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .293 BA, .403 OBP and .554 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .956, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Grant Holmes (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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