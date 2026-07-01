Juan Soto And Mets Face Blue Jays On July 1

Soto is hitting for a .298 BA, .408 OBP and .563 SLG with a 12.3% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .971, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher (3-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.