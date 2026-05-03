Juan Soto And Mets Play Angels On May 3

Soto is hitting for a .338 BA, .442 OBP and .538 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .980 and he has scored eight runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Soto has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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