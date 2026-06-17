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JR Ritchie
Atlanta Braves

JR Ritchie

Atlanta Braves • #60 SP

JR Ritchie And Braves Face Giants On June 17

JR Ritchie will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 2 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Ritchie is 1-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the New York Mets while allowing two hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
JR Ritchie

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