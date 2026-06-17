JR Ritchie And Braves Face Giants On June 17

Ritchie is 1-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the New York Mets while allowing two hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.