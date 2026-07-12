JR Ritchie And Braves Face Cardinals On July 12

Ritchie is 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.