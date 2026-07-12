JR Ritchie And Braves Face Cardinals On July 12
JR Ritchie will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Ritchie has -170 odds to record over 2.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ritchie is 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.