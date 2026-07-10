Josh Naylor And Mariners Play Rays On July 10

Naylor is hitting for a .251 BA, .312 OBP and .353 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 34 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. Naylor has recorded 18 steals on 21 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nick Martinez (7-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.61 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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