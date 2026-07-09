Josh Naylor And Mariners Play Marlins On July 9

Naylor is hitting for a .251 BA, .313 OBP and .354 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 33 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. Naylor has recorded 16 steals on 19 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.80 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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