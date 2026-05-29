Josh Naylor And Mariners Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 29

Naylor is hitting for a .258 BA, .322 OBP and .354 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 20 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. Naylor has recorded 12 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Athletics.

Zac Gallen (3-4 with a 4.80 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.