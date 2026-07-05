Josh Naylor And Mariners Face Blue Jays On July 5

Naylor is hitting for a .251 BA, .313 OBP and .358 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 32 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs. Naylor has recorded 15 steals on 18 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Trey Yesavage (4-3) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.

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