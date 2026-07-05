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Josh Naylor
Seattle Mariners

Josh Naylor

Seattle Mariners • #12 1B

Josh Naylor And Mariners Face Blue Jays On July 5

Josh Naylor and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 5 p.m. ET. Naylor has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Naylor is hitting for a .251 BA, .313 OBP and .358 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 32 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs. Naylor has recorded 15 steals on 18 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Trey Yesavage (4-3) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Naylor

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